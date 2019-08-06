|
|
Terry Lee Cullum
November, 17, 1958 - August 2, 2019
Terry was born November 17, 1958 at Loma Linda Hospital in Fontana, CA and lived the majority of his life in Bakersfield, CA.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Johnston, twin sister, Sherry Cullum-Frye, brother, Jeff Cullum, his daughters, Tysanne Cullum and Mollie Keister, and his two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald "Tiny" Cullum, and brother, Donny Cullum.
Terry graduated South High School in 1976 in Bakersfield and was a carpenter by trade and loved live music and playing the guitar. He was extremely proud of his girls and was baptized in the church as an adult.
His family would like to thank San Joaquin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care provided and the love shown from all the family and friends who visited him before he grew his wings.
A graveside service will be held for him at Greenlawn Memorial Park on River Blvd, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 10am. We will celebrate his life after the service together, details to be given at the service.
Fly high, Dad.
