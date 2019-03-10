|
|
TERRY LANE DUNFORD
November 16, 1946 - February 28, 2019
Terry Lane Dunford, age 72 of Bakersfield, California passed away Thursday February 28, 2019.
Born in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Eva June Whittaker and Stacie Arnold Dunford on November 16, 1946, although he considered Carolyn Conley (his stepmom) his mother that raised him from the age of four.
Terry graduated from Southport high school in 1965 and by May of 1967 had received a degree in air conditioning and refrigeration from Fayetteville Technical Institute in North Carolina. Terry then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he qualified for the Seabee program with a rating of E5 (2nd class petty officer), and was trained at Gulfport, Mississippi which included the regular Naval training and also instruction in fire fighting and fire prevention along with the duties of a petty officer, he was then stationed in Port Hueneme for six weeks of Advanced Marine Warfare training before being assigned to a unit in Vietnam. After the service Terry made California his home where he worked for a couple refrigeration companies before starting his own business Lane Air Conditioning in 1976 and finally retiring June of 2018.
Terry is preceded in death by his brothers Dean Dunford, Stacie Dunford, and daughter Susan Caton. Terry is survived by his wife Rose Dunford, brother Mark Dunford, daughter Audra Lynn Shanley, husband Richard and sons Steven Butler, wife Lisa and Terry Arnold L'Anglois, wife Anna, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren that loved him dearly.
Visitation will be held Monday March 11, between 1-5pm at Mission Family Mortuary. A memorial service will be held Tuesday March 12, at 10:00am at Mission Family Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019