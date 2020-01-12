|
TERRY RUSSELL MOORE
December 13, 1944 - January 4, 2020
Terry R. Moore 75 of Bakersfield, passed away on January 4, 2020 after a short bout with esophageal cancer. He was born on December 13, 1944 in Stockton, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Lorene. He is survived by his son Michael Brunson of Bakersfield, sister Sandra Moore and brother-in-law Mack Porter of Palm Desert.
He is a 1963 graduate of East Bakersfield High School and also received a BA in psychology from CSUB. He served in Vietnam on the USS Mark plying the waters of the Saigon and Mekong Rivers. He found his passion as a personable bartender well known for his special Bloody Marys. He was a great storyteller and always had a joke to share and known for his quick wit. He even had nicknames for his regulars. Later in his life he enjoyed taking long walks visiting with the neighbors and especially their pets. He will be dearly missed.
At Terry's request there will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020