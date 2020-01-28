|
|
THELMAGENE HASH (HOPPER)
A Very Gracious Lady
1928 - 2020
Mom, or as most called her T.G., was born December 11, 1928 to Norma E. and Alfred E. Rapp in Bakersfield CA. She was the youngest of 3 children. Her Brother Dr. Gordon Rapp and Sister Yvonne Snyder (Eddy) were all brought up in a loving and caring family atmosphere. She attended East Bakersfield High School where she was Betty Blade in 1946 and Bakersfield College where she was the 1st Homecoming Queen in 1947.
Mom met and married Cecil J "Hank" Hash and started our family in 1948. Steven Cecil Hash, John Alfred Hash and Gregory Eldon Hash are her 3 children. The Rapp's, Eddy's and Hash's all lived on Camino Primavera in East Bakersfield and "Family Dinners" were a weekly occurrence. This also can be reflected in the closeness of her family at the annual "Hash Bash" which is held every year on her birthday. Family members from both the Eddy's and Hash's gather and celebrate this spirited event. T.G. was the glue that brought us all together.\ Our Dad (Hank) passed away on November 11, 1991. Mom met and married Victor D. Hopper in 1995. They celebrated 12 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Don was a true gentleman and our mother cared for him deeply.
T.G. is survived by her 3 children and their wives. Steve Hash and Elizabeth Shafer, John and June Hash and Gregory and Betty Hash. Her grandchildren, Melissa, Aaron, Caley, Jackie, Jonathan, Valerie, Gregory and Karah will miss her deeply. She has 6 great grandchildren, Annabelle, Brynlee, Anderson, Zoey, Dylan and Donovan. Our Cousins William (Bill) and Linda Eddy and Richard Eddy (Deceased) and his children Ryan, Kevin, Steven and John were all an integral part of T.G.'s lives.
Our family would like to thank Nora Perez for her devotion to our mother.
At T.G.'s request a Private Celebration of Her Life will be held for Family Members.
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to Marley's Mutts.
T.G. was an extraordinary woman. She devoted herself to "OUR" family and will be "Loved and Cherished" forever.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020