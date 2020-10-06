1/1
Theodore Anthony (Tony) Ybarra
THEODORE (TONY) ANTHONY YBARRA
May 19, 1955 - September 27, 2020

Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Tony was born in Bakersfield, CA and worked in the construction and home maintenance industry. He was an expert painter and was desired by many home builders. Tony had a kind heart and was named after his grandfather, Theodore (Ted), who owned Mears Auto Parts on Edison Hwy.

Tony had the gift for gab and made friends easily. He enjoyed a game of pool and loved to ride his Harley. Preceded in death by his Father Joe Ybarra and Mother Evelyn Ybarra. Survived by Brother Randy Coats and Sister Melinda Ybarra-Truax, former Spouse Dora Ybarra, Sons David Ybarra, Chris Ybarra and Daughter Andrea Ybarra, along with two other sons, Alfonso Ybarra and T. Ybarra, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 10 am, October 8, 2020.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
