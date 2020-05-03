THEODORE "TED" LEE JIRON
February 9, 1937 - April 21, 2020 Ted Jiron lost his battle with Alzheimer's in his Bakersfield home on April 21, 2020. Ted was born February 9, 1937 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to Theodore Jiron of Raton, N.M. and Virginia Gallegos Jiron, of Tucumcari, N.M.. The family moved to Los Angeles where Ted attended St. Thomas Aquinas and Loyola High School, then went to work for the L.A. County Engineering Department. On November 11, 1961 Ted married Arlene Cruz of Bakersfield. They lived in L.A. and Monterey Park with their growing family: Theodore III (1962), Gina, and Joseph (1970). Ted earned his degree in Real Estate from East L.A. College in 1971 and began his career as an appraiser for the L.A. County Assessor's Office. In 1977, the family moved to Bakersfield to open their own business, C.J. University Liquors store. In 1982, Ted returned to his appraisal career, working for the Kern County Assessor's Office. He retired in 1999, and soon moved to the Rio Bravo Country Club where he was a fixture in the clubhouse. Ted was a devout man of faith and at St. Joseph's parish he taught catechism, served as President of St. Vincent de Paul and as Director of the Eucharistic Ministry. Ted is survived by his wife, Arlene; children Teddy Jiron, Gina Hertz and Joey Jiron; "Papo" to Genine Flores, Christine Cruz-Boone, Tawney Martin, Nick Jiron, Jake Jiron, Sydney Dabbert, Joey Jiron II, Annette Hertz and Molly Jiron; great-grandchildren Anjel, Susie and River Flores, Inara and Nathan Cruz-Boone, Jett and Jax Martin, Calliope Dabbert, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Arlene would like to thank her children that opened their homes, the Alzheimer's Association and Kern Hospice for helping her care for Ted. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made to Bakersfield St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 3, 2020.