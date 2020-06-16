TERESA LYNN CLARK (CLINTON)

October 25, 1962 - June 11, 2020

Teresa Lynn Clark (Clinton) or TC left this atmosphere on June 11, 2020.

She is survived by her best friend, love of her life and other half of her soul Terry Howard Clark. She leaves behind her three daughters, Jannete, Amber and Shawnie in addition to her grandchildren, Seth, Ian, Evan and the twins Issac and Damien, her brothers William and Justin, her Daddy Harvey (Buddy) Clinton, her fur baby Templeton and many adopted kids who called her Mom. She had many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved very much.

Teresa was a giver, volunteering in many different organizations to feed the homeless including Bakersfield Burrito Project. She also served 80/100 meals from her home each Thursday including turkey for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She always had pre bagged dog food and hygiene kits available for the homeless or people in need. She was so many things to many people and will be greatly missed.

Teresa will be cremated and buried with her husband Terry at the time of his passing. Services will be held at 801 Truxtun Ave in the Ballroom at the Bakersfield Marriott on Thursday June 18th, 2020 at 1pm.