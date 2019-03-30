Home

Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Theresa Benjamin
Dr. Theresa Maria Cardinale "B" Benjamin

THERESA "DR. B" MARIA CARDINALE BENJAMIN
July 27, 1926 - March 21, 2019

Theresa Maria (Cardinale) Benjamin, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 21, 2019. She resided in Bakersfield, CA for the last 5 years and Carlsbad, CA before that.

She was born in East Boston, MA July 27, 1926, to Vincenzo and Marie (Morelli) Cardinale. She relocated to Southern California in 1953 with her husband Stewart Benjamin and son Richard. Theresa was an amazing seamstress, loved doing yard work and spending time at the beach. At age 50, she went back to school and earned a Ph.D. in psychology. She was passionate about helping others with their problems and was a mentor to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and 17 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Richard (Karen) Benjamin of Bakersfield, and daughter Lorri Benjamin of Escondido; grandchildren Johnny Overall, Irving, TX; Leslie Fuimaono, Escondido, Liana Benjamin, Escondido, and KayLynn York, Wildomar; great grandchildren Rodney, Paris, DeAundre, Amani, and Tarren; and four great, great grandchildren. She also has many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Many thanks to A Golden Heart Assisted Living for taking such great care of Theresa.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 30, 2019
