THOMAS A REAVES

December 11, 1943 - July 24, 2020

Tom was born December 11, 1943 in Taft, California. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1961 and lettered in football, wrestling and swimming. From an early age, he loved the outdoors, and fishing and hunting with his dad John. In the summer, family and friends would horse pack into the Sierras and also spend time at their small cabin near California Hot Springs. Tom would spend hours catching fish with his bare hands and wandering the streams in search of that perfect fishing hole.

Tom graduated from the University of Oregon in 1965 with a degree in business administration. He spent as much time in the classroom as he did fishing the McKenzie River and perfecting his pool game. He was a master story teller.

After college, Tom enlisted in the army and attained the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. It was not until recently his assignment was unclassified and the family learned of his role in protecting our country against a nuclear attack.

Tom married the love of his life Amy Stoddard in 1969. They raised 4 children in Alaska and Tom shared his love of the outdoors with his family. In the early years, he worked for Xerox Corp and then opened his own seafood store called "The Little Fisherman" in 1978. Tom was in his element in the great Alaskan wilderness. He survived 6 days in the middle of winter after a friend's plane failed to return to pick him up. Tom used his survival skills as an Eagle Scout and was miraculously rescued.

When the recession hit Anchorage in the early 80's, Tom moved to Washington State. He lived in Vancouver and his youngest daughter Daisy moved her family to be near him. He suffered from COPD but never let that stop him from fishing, hunting, canning, creating a lovely garden and telling jokes and tall tales.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his dog Doc and his family. Above all, he cherished those he loved and his grandchildren.

He is survived by Amy Stoddard, sisters Judy Bysshe and Joanie Fulton and brother Russ Estey, daughters Raun, Holly and Daisy, son John Tom, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and his beloved dog Doc