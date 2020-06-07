THOMAS ARTHUR ROBINSON

December 31, 1936 - April 30, 2020

Thomas Arthur Robinson passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home in Caliente, CA at the age of 83.

He was born on December 31, 1936 in Randsburg, CA to John Newell Robinson, father, and Cleora May (Pyeatt) Robinson, mother.

Tom was raised in the Kern River Valley where his father worked in the mines and on several of the local ranches and his mother kept busy cooking for the many ranch hands on these ranches. He was in the second graduating class at the new Kern Valley High School which was constructed when Lake Isabella Dam was completed in 1953. During and after his high school years he worked for rancher, Bill Johns, in Walker Basin. He had worked for Mr. Johns 10 years when he was drafted into the Army and spent two years in Germany. When he returned home he married Barbara Ralls and they, with newborn, Tommy Robinson, moved to Tulelake, CA in Modoc County where he was employed by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service trapping and aerial hunting coyotes. Many good and fun times were had hunting deer, fishing and being with special friends. Tom was also Past Master of the Tulelake Masonic Lodge. In 1977 the family moved backed to Kern County where he continued to work for Fish & Wildlife Service and resumed ranching in Caliente.

Tom was well known for his historic knowledge of the Kern River Valley and Caliente areas and his remarkable ability to tell stories of the areas and the people who settled there, (always told with a sense of humor and something to laugh about).

He is preceded in death by his father John and his mother Cleora; brother William; sisters Donna Scobie and Beverly Hanning. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Thomas L (Wendy), Oakdale, CA; granddaughters, Macy and Amber Robinson, Oakdale, CA; brother, John, Mojave, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial and outside Bar-B-Q will be held at the Studhorse Ranch on June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.