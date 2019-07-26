|
|
THOMAS FREEMAN BROWN
April 14, 1942 - June 13, 2019
In Loving Memory of Thomas Freeman Brown who passed from this life on Thursday June 13th 2019 at the age of 77 in Anaconda, Montana.
Thomas was born April 14, 1942 in Stidham, OK and came to California as an infant. He lived most of his life in the Arvin and Lamont communities, graduating from Arvin high school in 1960. Thomas married Betty Scarbrough on June 16, 1962. They were married 53. Thomas retired from Arvin Edison Water Storage District in 2002 after working there 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his mom Opal Elise Brown, father Freeman Brown, his wife Betty (Scarbrough) Brown, son Kevin Brown, Brother Kenneth Brown, Sister Joyce Barton and nephew Steven Paul Scarbrough.
Thomas is survived by his daughter Lorene (Brown) Wren, son in law Bob Wren, sister in law Louise Brown and grandkids Tim, Robert, Melissa, Dakota, Caitlin and Cody.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29th at 10:00 am, at Arvin District Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from July 26 to July 27, 2019