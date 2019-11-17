|
THOMAS LEIGHTON SHIPLEY
October 26, 1951 - November 10, 2019
Tom Shipley, loving husband, father and devoted grandfather died in his home with family by his side after an admirable battle with cancer.
Tom was born in San Mateo, CA to Helen Hardy and Tommie Shipley. In 1984 he met the love of his life, Melinda. They were married for 33 years. He retired from the Bakersfield Police Department in 2002 after 26 years of service as Communications Supervisor. He was also a Reserve Police Officer for nearly 30 years, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Tom loved the outdoors and was passionate about travel. He and Melinda went on countless cruises and many cross-country road trips. They spent many happy years at their cabin in the mountains and later at their trailer in Pismo Beach. Everyone who knew Tom loved his sense of humor, fun-loving spirit and generosity. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. Tom belonged to the Moose and Elks organizations and was active in Eagles Aerie #93 for 39 years, serving as Trustee and Worthy President.
Tom is survived by his wife Melinda Shipley, sister Janet Shreading and husband Garth, nephew Adam Shreading and wife Lauren, son Steven Shipley and wife Nicole, grandchildren Avery and Ronan, and stepdaughter Andrea Elliott. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Eagles, 1718 17th St., Bakersfield on Saturday, December 7th at 1pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 17, 2019