|
|
THOMAS MELVIN MILLER
April 30, 1933 - November 4, 2019
On November 4th, Thomas Melvin Miller passed peacefully at the age of 86.
Mel is survived by his wife Freddie of 67 years, and sons Larry (Jill), Edward (Alyson), and Thomas (Julie), and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family. Mel was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Mel started his successful career as a roustabout for Richfield Oil at Wheeler Ridge, and retired from ARCO in 1989 as an International Drilling Superintendent on some of ARCO's most difficult international assignments. Mel and Freddie spent most of those years living full time in various countries, some of which included difficult living conditions. But Mel and Freddie always made the best of it, and gained a lot of friends from those adventures. The Oklahoma Sooners were his team, but his grandchildren were his passion. Mel was a giving soul and always there to help friends and family in need. It could be said that Mel and Mr. Jack Daniels were always the life of the party, and always found the bright side of any situation.
A special thank you to the helpful staff at Casa Rosa in Arroyo Grande for their loving care and support during his final months. Mel would have liked nothing better than for all of us to remember to enjoy life and be thankful for the family that you have.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 14, 2019