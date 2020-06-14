THOMAS ODIS SPRAYBERRY

1931 - 2020

Thomas Odis Sprayberry - Tom, TO, or just plain Sprayberry was born on May 25,1931 in Bakersfield, CA and died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in his hometown that he loved so much.

Tom was born the 5th child of Odis and Laura Sprayberry. He attended East High School ('49), Bakersfield College and spent some time at the Bakersfield extension of Fresno State. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1951. He chose the Coast Guard because they only required 3 years of service, while the other branches wanted 4 - ever the opportunist at only 20 years of age. While the Korean War raged on overseas Tom spent his time on a lighthouse ship protecting the coast of New England and eating his weight in lobster.

After his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard he joined the Southern Pacific Railroad as a timekeeper and clerk. It was during this time that he was introduced to a lovely nurse named Joyce Wetzel and subsequently made the best decision of his life. In 1963 Tom and Joyce were married and he left the railroad to work for Calcot (a cotton cooperative) in grower records before becoming a field representative. If ever there was a job tailor made for someone the Grower Rep job at Calcot was designed for Tom Sprayberry. He absolutely loved his job, the growers and gin managers - and the feeling was (mostly) mutual. He became well known as the "towel" man to everyone he knew due to the offering of towels and sheets through Calcot - grower's wives, neighbors, the dentist - no one was spared the offer of luxury linens! He moved to the Imperial Valley in the late '70s for a few years with Calcot and once again he made his presence known getting involved in the community. He continued working for Calcot back in Bakersfield until his retirement in 1996.

Community involvement was a big part of Tom's life. He was President of the Bakersfield Breakfast Lions Club - earning the name "Tippy Tom" for double tipping the waitstaff - although I'm pretty sure the "tippy" part had more than one origin. He was also heavily involved in Bakersfield College Alumni Association - holding the office of President on two different occasions, founding the Jack Frost golf tournament, awarded a lifetime pass to all BC events and was voted into the BC Hall of Fame. If you needed someone to BBQ for your organization, he was your guy. He had a large BBQ built to accommodate the events, recruiting his family and friends to help. He was the founding member of the Surf and Turf Club which held two events a year (trip to Santa Anita for horseracing and one to Pismo for clamming) which commenced with gin fizzes and bloody marys at the Sprayberry house before heading out with numerous couples in tow (it was the 70s - things like this happened).

He really was a Renaissance man - completing a shell of a cabin he purchased in the mountains, maintaining a vigorous vegetable garden, woodworking, macrame (again the 70s!), cooking, and tackling any home project that came along. If he didn't have the tool to complete the task, he went and bought it, sometimes more than once when he misplaced it from the previous job. He was often sought after for his sprinkler design and construction for neighbors and friends.

Tom loved a good get together. It really didn't matter where it took place as long as there was good company and adult beverages. A basque restaurant, his home, or a bologna fry in Visalia - all events were equally enjoyed by Tom. He hosted numerous parties at his home through the years - the stories and memories from these events are well known - if not always repeatable. He had a big personality, which was not always a positive, but when he turned on the charm there was no one more fun to be around. His family will miss him greatly.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife Joyce in June 2019. He is survived by his daughter Robbin Smith (Jack), grandchildren Kate and Ben Hamilton of Bakersfield; daughter Jill Newbrough (Mark), grandchildren Lauren Montijo, Andi and Raef Newbrough all of Great Falls, MT.

The family would like to thank the staff of Candice Home Care (Barbara, Linda, Emmanuel, Lorna) for their care over the past 3 years. He could be a bit cantankerous, but they always treated him with kindness and respect. A special thanks to Optimal Hospice for their help and compassion his last week.

Per Tom's wishes he will be buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery during a service for both he and Joyce. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only immediate family will attend. He also wished to have a gathering at Woolgrowers to celebrate his life which we will have to postpone until next year. He would've been 90 next year so we will celebrate both those occasions with enthusiasm in 2021!

Memorial gifts may be directed to Bakersfield Breakfast Lions P.O. Box 1349 Bakersfield, CA 93302 or the Bakersfield College Alumni Association 1801 Panorama Drive Bakersfield, CA 93305.