TIFFANY ANN FISCHER (KUEHL)
September 6, 1983 - February 18, 2019
Tiffany Ann Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on February 18, 2019 surrounded at her bedside by her family. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many.
Tiffany was born in Visalia, California, to Kent William Kuehl Sr. and Arely Francis (Kuehl) on September 6, 1983.
Early in life, Tiffany was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and 10 years ago she received a double lung transplant. She was a warrior for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and participated in many fundraising events. She had a story written in The Bakersfield Californian about her living with the genetic disorder.
Tiffany graduated from Stockdale High School in Bakersfield in 2001. She was talented in drawing in many styles and mediums. A couple of her artistic achievements were that she had a drawing published in the Archie Comics and won a ribbon in the Kern County Fair for a drawing of Colonel Baker.
She also enjoyed fashion, makeup, movies and costume dress up. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her daughter, Athena, and wife to her husband, Scott Fischer.
There is so much about Tiffany that made her special, but what made her free was her faith in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Northeast Christian Church Student Center, 9900 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Tiffany's memory be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by visiting https://www.cff.org/ .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 5, 2019