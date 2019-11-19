|
TIMOTHY "TIM" DEAN GARCIA
August 26, 1954 - October 31 2019
Our beloved Tim, age 65, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on October 31, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. He was born in Bakersfield to Ralph and Aileen Garcia on August 26, 1954.
Tim graduated from South High in 1972. He was a paramedic for Flynn Ambulance and also worked at Kern Pump Company before purchasing Allied Steam Company which he ran for 34 years before retiring in January of 2018. Tim volunteered many years for the Kern County Sheriff Reserve under Donny Youngblood.
Tim was known for his honesty, loyalty to his friends, his fun personality and for being the perfect host. He loved his cars and was a collector of many. Tim belonged to several car clubs including the Pontiacs of Bakersfield, Corvettes of Bakersfield, Smokers and many more over the years. Tim enjoyed going to all the car shows and meeting up with friends. He loved going to the Famoso Raceway for the Hot Rod Reunion, the March Meets and the Crackle Fest. Every year at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals, you would see Tim surrounded by friends at the exact same site right next to "Schartel the Pinstriper" along with Schartel's wife Sandra and their son Paulie. This year's Nationals will not be the same without Tim.
Tim was well known and had so many friends that are going to miss him. He had a heart of gold and would help any friend in need. He loved life and if you were lucky enough to know him, you were blessed.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents. Tim leaves behind his sister Diane (Mike) Davis, nephew Chris (Heather) Davis and children, many cousins, and good friend Lou Ann Roux, and his sweet golden retrievers Caesar and Ginger.
Tim had many "brothers from another mother" as he would say, including Jim Lyles, Beau Bohannon, Audie Sneed, Dan Lee, Everett Pierce, Gary Guinn, Gary Knight, Aaron Moore, Gary Wanagitis, Rodney Rucker, Mike Schartel, Blake Bowser, Skip Langston, Jimmie Taliaferro and so, so many more that he was close to and considered them all as family. His passing took us all by surprise and he will be missed beyond words.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane on November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.