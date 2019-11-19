Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
View Map

Timothy Dean "Tim" Garcia


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Dean "Tim" Garcia Obituary

TIMOTHY "TIM" DEAN GARCIA
August 26, 1954 - October 31 2019

Our beloved Tim, age 65, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on October 31, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. He was born in Bakersfield to Ralph and Aileen Garcia on August 26, 1954.

Tim graduated from South High in 1972. He was a paramedic for Flynn Ambulance and also worked at Kern Pump Company before purchasing Allied Steam Company which he ran for 34 years before retiring in January of 2018. Tim volunteered many years for the Kern County Sheriff Reserve under Donny Youngblood.

Tim was known for his honesty, loyalty to his friends, his fun personality and for being the perfect host. He loved his cars and was a collector of many. Tim belonged to several car clubs including the Pontiacs of Bakersfield, Corvettes of Bakersfield, Smokers and many more over the years. Tim enjoyed going to all the car shows and meeting up with friends. He loved going to the Famoso Raceway for the Hot Rod Reunion, the March Meets and the Crackle Fest. Every year at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals, you would see Tim surrounded by friends at the exact same site right next to "Schartel the Pinstriper" along with Schartel's wife Sandra and their son Paulie. This year's Nationals will not be the same without Tim.

Tim was well known and had so many friends that are going to miss him. He had a heart of gold and would help any friend in need. He loved life and if you were lucky enough to know him, you were blessed.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents. Tim leaves behind his sister Diane (Mike) Davis, nephew Chris (Heather) Davis and children, many cousins, and good friend Lou Ann Roux, and his sweet golden retrievers Caesar and Ginger.

Tim had many "brothers from another mother" as he would say, including Jim Lyles, Beau Bohannon, Audie Sneed, Dan Lee, Everett Pierce, Gary Guinn, Gary Knight, Aaron Moore, Gary Wanagitis, Rodney Rucker, Mike Schartel, Blake Bowser, Skip Langston, Jimmie Taliaferro and so, so many more that he was close to and considered them all as family. His passing took us all by surprise and he will be missed beyond words.

Services will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane on November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -