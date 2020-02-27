|
TIMOTHY OWEN SHELDON SR.
August 12, 1954 - April 21, 2020
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Basham and Lara Funeral home on 343 State Ave. Shafter, CA, 93263.
The family has requested in honor of Tim's unique sense of style that all attendees that choose to wear a Hawaiian shirt.
As Tim said "It was time to go Home."
Tim was preceded in death by his father John and his first wife Lola Lynette.
He is survived by his mother, Lela Mae Sheldon, his brothers John and Steven and their families. He leaves behind five children Timothy Jr. and his wife JoLynn, Kristin and her husband Daryl, David and his wife Anita, and Rachel and Dustin Legan. He also lives behind five grandchildren JD, Gunnar, Jasin, Emma, and Aubrey.
Lastly, he leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Becky Jo. Tim looks forward to reconnecting to all the loved ones who he left behind including the countless pets he's loved throughout the years.
Tim was ready to go; he was at peace with the love he had for his family, the pride he had for his children and grandchildren and the life he made with Becky.
Tim was unfailingly kind and generous to those in need. Tim and Becky loved going out to eat at restaurants and he always made it a point to remember the wait staff's names.
Tim was a jokester with a great sense of humor, always ready to tell a joke or pull a prank. He dedicated his life to working in the oil fields. Tim was highly respected and loved by those he worked around and with. You could always rely on Tim to take care of business. His drive to get the job done and his work ethic was second to none.
Special thanks to Dr. Christina Del Toro Diaz and Dr. Vinh Nguyen and the countless nurses and staff that cared for Tim during his treatments. We can not thank you enough.
This world will be a sadder place without Tim his laughter, his smile, and his friendship.
Condolences can be left on Tim's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com