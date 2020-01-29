Home

Bakersfield Funeral Home
3125 19th Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)871-8080

Timothy W. Hill

Timothy W. Hill Obituary

TIMOTHY W. HILL
July 16, 1950 - January 5, 2020

Timothy W. Hill was born on July 16, 1950 in Bakersfield, CA and passed away January 5, 2020. He served in the USMC.

He is survived by his daughters April, Allison, Tabitha, and Courtney and 8 grandchildren. Countless friends from Camp Hamilton where he resided as a caretaker also survive him.

Services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:45am at The Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, CA. For those that would like to join the escort bike ride, they will depart from Bakersfield Funeral Home, 3125 19th St. at 9:15am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 81112, Bakersfield, CA 93380.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 29, 2020
