Todd Darren Beckner

Todd Darren Beckner Obituary

TODD DARREN BECKNER
April 26, 1965 - January 19, 2020

Todd passed away on January 19 at the age of 54. He was the beloved son of Bud and Sandy Beckner.

He is survived by his three brothers Chad, Nick and Doug, his sister-in-law Debbie, three nieces Jamie, Bobbi and Samantha, and two great nephews Cameron and Tommy, as well as his former wife, Alicia Beckner and family.

Todd will be greatly missed by all those who have come to know him over the years, as well as his family and close friends.

A service and celebration of life are planned for February 8th at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3700 Union Ave., at 11am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2020
