|
TOM KOBAYASHI
March 24, 1929 - March 3, 2020
Tom Kobayashi, 91, one of the most respected film and television audio executives in Hollywood, died on March 3, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine, married for 43 years, his son, Jesse and Micah his daughter in love, his daughter, Kimiko and Jake his son-in-love, six grandchildren, and two sisters. Tom was respected for his complete devotion to his extensive family. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ soon after singing his favorite hymn, "It is well with my soul". The Kobayashi family is especially grateful to Bakersfield medical experts, especially Dr. Kyle Heber, Dr. William Baker, and Dr. Robert L. Laughlin, and each of their friendly staffs.
The earliest years of Tom's life were difficult, having been born at the beginning of the depression as a child of Japanese immigrant parents, and surviving internment during the 2nd World War. Tom still proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1951. Tom was a proud USC Trojan his whole life, and upon graduation from USC's Marshall Business School, he began his career in Hollywood as an accounting clerk at a film laboratory.
After many years as President of Glen Glenn Sound in Hollywood, Tom was recruited in 1985 by George Lucas to head his new Lucasfilm Post Production division, Skywalker Sound. He completed the construction of the Technical Audio Post Production facility on Lucas' Skywalker Ranch in Marin County. After the first two pictures, Francis Coppola's Tucker and Lucas' Willow, directed by Ron Howard, were completed, Tom constructed a second Post facility in Santa Monica, Skywalker Sound South. Both facilities flourished and dozens of acclaimed films were completed, among them Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Backdraft and Terminator 2.
Kobayashi and his engineers then simplified the post production challenge in 1992 by clever use of digital telephone technology and newly developed audio compression devices from Dolby. At this point George Lucas allowed Tom to start his own new company at The Ranch until his replacement was hired. The new venture in 1993 was called Entertainment Digital Network or EDnet. Tom retired in 2000 so he could use his extensive experience to further education of the next generation of professionals. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Azusa Pacific University, helping initiate their film program. Tom and Christine moved to Bakersfield in 2015 to be near their children and grandchildren. Tom was also a voting member of the exclusive Motion Picture Academy since 1979.
Though Tom accomplished much through his work, watching his children and grandchildren develop into a wonderful mature new generation of Kobayashis brought him great joy. His life with Christine was imbued with love, as they were always each other's boyfriend and girlfriend. Even through his ever-increasing medical challenges, Christine's devoted caring attention to his comfort further deepened their loving relationship. They reveled in pouring their love and energy into their children and grandchildren. Daughter, Kimiko currently devotes her creative business sense to M.A.R.E., a non-profit organization that provides equine therapy for children, adults and veterans. Jesse has inherited his father's tenacity and motivation to contribute significantly to the film and special effects industry in major projects in Hollywood. Thus, Tom Kobayashi's enduring legacy is evident in the vibrant personas of his Son and Daughter, and their children.
Private services were held on March 8th at Monji Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to: M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 21916, Bakersfield, CA 93390.