TOMAS "GUERRO" GOMEZ

September 19, 1927 - May 26, 2020 Tomas "Guerro" Gomez was born September 19, 1927 in Pineland, Texas and went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anita, his daughter Barbara Rubio, his son Tom Gomez, and his daughter and son-in-law Virginia and Fidel Herrera, as well as many more family members and friends. Visitation will be at Basham Funeral Care Chapel on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5-8pm. Socially distanced cemetery service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10am.



