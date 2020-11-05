Tommie Cean Green

October 23rd , 1933 - October 18th, 2020

Tommie Cean Green was born on October 23rd , 1933, in Idabel, Oklahoma to Frank Bob and Effie Richard. Tommie was one of seven children. Above all things she was a devout Christian woman and lived by faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.

Tommie Cean had three sons Randy, Robert, and Christopher Green. As proud of her boys as she was her grandchildren brought her the most joy. Robert Junior Dana, Logan, Marcella, Ryan, Randi, Cory, Jessica, Michael, and Joshua Green. Grandma Green had 19 great-grandchildren to continue to spread her love and faith through.

Tommie C. Green attended Pond school where she started the first generation of the Green's education. As she graduated the 8th grade in 1948, she proudly continued the education with Delano High School. Tommie graduated with the Delano High class of 1952. As a Navy Wife she lived in Rhode Island and Texas she did say that Rhode Island was too cold and Texas was too hot. However, most her life was lived in Delano, California on the farm that her father had established.

She worked as a nursing aide at the old Delano Hospital, the Convalescent Hospital and proudly retired as a custodian from the McFarland School District. Tommie was heavily involved in her church helping with missions and governance. Her proudest moments in the church were her church friends that became family, and her certification of membership to Valley Faith Fellowship. Her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, quilting, cooking, baking, collecting recipes, and keeping her family full of love and faith.

On October 18th, 2020 Tommie Cean Green was called home to rejoice with our Lord and savior. After a beautiful family gathering in Arizona celebrating the matrimony of one of her eldest grandchildren, she enjoyed two plates of good old-fashioned soul food and like a true Green she stayed till she had her slice of red velvet cake. Grandma loved her sweets, her bananas, her family and her faith. God was first in her life and always came first in her home. Tommie Cean rested peacefully and joyously as she celebrated her family's blessings. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. As our family Monarch our Angel our voice of calm, and most importantly our reason for family. The Green family has planned a celebration of life service to be held at Delano Mortuary on November 7th 2020 at 10 a.m. The family of Tommie Cean Green sincerely wishes to thank you for your kind words of comfort. It is with deep appreciation that we thank you for your faithful friendships, constant concern, and your heartfelt prayers. May the memory that she gave each of us live forever in your hearts.