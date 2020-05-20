Tommie Ray Rodgers
May 3, 1938 - May 15, 2020 Tommie Ray Rodgers, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020, in Bakersfield, California. Tom was born to Homer and Euna Rodgers on May 3, 1938 in Bowleggs, Oklahoma. He served in the US Air Force for four years. He married Carolyn Sue Johnson on July 3, 1963. He earned a BS degree in business from Tulsa University in 1976. He worked 31 years as an accountant for Getty/Texaco. Tom and his wife owned numerous Hallmark stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma. In 1986, they opened Bobbi's Hallmark in Bakersfield, California. He was a member of the Columbus Street Baptist Church for 40 years, where he served as Church Treasurer and Deacon. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. His love for the Lord and his family was evident by everyone who knew him. Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol, his three daughters Angela (Marc) Dale, Kimberly (Mike) Yeomans, and Stefanie (Mike) Rowland, his grandchildren Kylie (Bryan) Castro, Chelsea (Cody) Willis, Keegan (Lauren) Dale, Brock Yeomans, Mikayla Yeomans, Lily Kate Rowland, Luke Rowland and 6 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 21st at 4-8 pm, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
