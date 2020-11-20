Tommie Shelton

(The Colonel)

January14, 1947 - November 10, 2020

Tommie Shelton (The Colonel) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife Diane Shelton and his kids Carey Bolosan (Justin) Mandie Perez (Mario) Tommie Shelton ( Kristine) Hope & Ryan, Ashley & James, grandkids Michael, Matthew, Breanna, Timmy, Natalie, Sadie, Sawyer, Jac, Mack and great grandchild Levi. He was an animal lover he also left behind his dogs Dottie, Peanut, Butch and Prissy, three horses Gus, Bobo, Buck and one goat Arthur. Tom was loved by many and will be deeply missed.