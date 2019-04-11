Home

Tommy Joe Davison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tommy Joe Davison Obituary

TOMMY JOE DAVISON
October 15, 1953 - March 19, 2019

Tommy Joe passed peacefully with his family at his side.

He was preceded by his father JD Davison and Sister Glenda Sue Miller. He is survived by his Wife Kathy of 37 years. Children Sabrina Lynch, Mark (Denyse) Smith, Tim (Mindy) Davison, and Tina Carney. Grandkids Michael (Megan) Davison, Janie (Maggie) Lynch, RJ Lynch, and Alyssa Davison. His Mother Lou Davison, Mother in law Pearlene Hopkins Sisters Mary Lou Ewing, Connie Crowley, and Jean (Tim) Casto. "Brother" Llyod Hunt and family. Brothers & Sisters in law, Tom and Donna Goff and Stanley and Ruby Hopkins. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside service at Delano Cemetery on April 12 at 11 am. Potluck reception follows in Wasco Ca.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2019
