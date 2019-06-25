|
|
TOMMY LEE EDDINGTON
July 8, 1957 - June 18, 2019
Tommy Lee Eddington was born July 8, 1957 in Bakersfield, California. He was the second son of five boys, born to loving parents, Elder Tom and Mother Maxine Eddington.
Tommy attend Fremont elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Graduate from Bakersfield High School.
The Lord blessed Tommy with a talent of a steady hand and a sharp eye to become an artist, throughout his life you could appreciate Tommy's artwork through the holidays at many business and homes. Tommy also had a passion for culinary, especially Bar B Que and you could always count on him for some fresh fruit during the summertime.
Later in Tommy's life he heard the calling of the Lord, and to make his election sure he devoted himself to the ministry, he started teaching Sunday school and men's bible study. In 2009 when his father (Tom Eddington) went home to be with Lord, Tommy took on the office of Assistant Pastor along with Senior Pastor Miles Eddington at the House of Prayer of Bakersfield, CA.
In 2009 Tommy married Princess Ann after meeting her in 2008 (Oh Tom slick) put on the charm. He fell head over hills in love with Cup Cake.
On Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, God whispered softly in his ear, come home my son your work is done.
Viewing will be June 26th, Wednesday from 4:00-7:00pm at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93304. Service will be June 27th, Thursday 10:00am at Union Baptist Church, 1218 E. Belle Terrace, Bakersfield CA 93307.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019