|
|
TONI ANNETTE GRIJALVA
January 27, 1955 - April 8, 2019
Toni was called home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019 at the age of 64.
Toni was born in Bakersfield, CA., to John and Jeanne Kangles. She enjoyed working side by side with her family at the family business. Toni's passion was helping people, if you needed her she was there for you. She loved her dogs Lady Bird and Cooper. She loved all animals especially horses.
Toni's pride and joys were her granddaughters Alyssa and Courtney, they were her world. They would have fun singing in the car, shopping and eating spaghetti tacos! She was so proud of them and loved attending their softball games and rodeos.
Toni is survived by her daughter Stefanie and her husband Curtis Jones Jr, granddaughters Alyssa and Courtney Jones of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her father John A. Kangles and mother Jeanne E. Kangles.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA at 10:00 am. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 18, 2019