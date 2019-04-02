|
TONI GOFF
July 5, 1927 - March 23, 2019
Toni Goff was born Sophie Antonia Flores on July 5, 1927 in Bakersfield, CA to Jose Flores and Guadalupe Salas Flores of Jalisco, Mexico. She passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019.
Toni is survived by her children Duane Jr., and his daughters Grace and Dawn all of Sacramento, daughter Stella of Bakersfield and son Charles of Ridgecrest, her brother Augustine Flores and sister Jessie Salazar both of Bakersfield.
Toni was preceded in death by her loving husband Duane W. Goff and her sisters Josephine Salazar, Stella Flores, Nancy Rosales and Madeline Reyes.
A rosary will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 6:00 pm at the Greenlawn Mortuary, 3300 River Blvd. The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2300 California Blvd, Bakersfield, CA. Burial will be at Union Cemetery with a reception to follow at the VFW Hall (VFW Post 10859) located at 5350 South Union Ave. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Marley's Mutts or .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2019