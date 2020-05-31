TONI REGENT

March 29, 1931 - May 4, 2020 Toni Regent, nee Betty Jean Springer, passed away at the age of 89 at the Senior Living Center, Magnolia Place in Bakersfield, CA. on May 4, 2020. Betty was born in Bakersfield, March 29, 1931, the youngest child of Ira and Mildred Springer. She was raised in East Bakersfield and went to local schools graduating from East Bakersfield High School in 1951, where she was a song leader. At a very young age, and through out her adolescence, Betty was a dedicated student of dance and pursued a career in professional dance, modeling and show business. Her mother was a dedicated stage mother who faithfully supported her in her years of lessons and who meticulously hand made all Betty's dance recital costumes. After high school, Betty left California and set out to seek her fortune in the glamorous world of dance and show business. In Miami, Florida at the Vagabond Club, in New York City, at The Latin Quarter night club and clubs in Cuba, Reno and eventually at the Tropicana in Las Vegas. Adding to her colorful career, she painted a mustache on Dean Martin in the movie "Bells Are Ringing". After years of wear and tear on her body, Betty retired from dance and returned to Bakersfield to attend Lufkins Business College where she obtained a secretarial certificate. Still wanting to follow her desire to stay in show business she moved to Los Angeles where she began working a new career behind the scenes as an executive secretary to William Asher, the director of the Bewitched television show. During this time, Betty met the love of her life and married Morton (Mike) Regent. They moved to San Diego where they started a coffee roasting business and supplied fresh roasted coffee to restaurants all over San Diego. Betty embraced her husband's religion and was converted to Judaism. Together they were world travelers and a highlight of her life was a pilgrimage journey to Israel where she spent a most memorable vacation in the ancient biblical city of Jerusalem. She and Mike were married over 45 years until his passing in 2016. Betty is also predeceased by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Don Ward, her brother, John Springer and her parents, Ira and Mildred Springer. She is survived by her nephew John (Laura) Springer of Kernville, nieces Barbara (Randy) Vadnais of Bakersfield, Dixie Hustead of San Luis Obispo, Donnie Ward of Bakersfield, Dale (Dave) Martin of Hohenwald, Tennessee, a step-nephew, Henry Freeman, in South Carolina and seventeen great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty's ashes will be privately laid to rest with her husband's ashes near her beloved childhood family cabin in the Sierra Mountains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store