Tony Boles

TONY DWAYNE BOLES

November 22, 1944 - June 16, 2020

Tony was born in Westville, OK to John and Lucille Boles. However, he never lived in Oklahoma, but grew up in Buttonwillow. He met his future wife, Lynda, in 1965, while cruising Bakersfield. They dated for about five months and married in January of 1966. This marriage lasted 54 1/2 years until his death. Tony passed in his home with his family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

Tony worked many years with Fairfax Chevron & Towing. In the 1970's he became Owner/ Operator of Dwayne's Shell. He eventually owned Airport Union 76. He was hired in 1980 as one of the first four mechanics for K.C. Superintendent of Schools for 25 years, retiring in 2005. He became restless and then became an independent driver for Bakersfield Truck Center, until his 2nd retirement in May 2018.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lynda. Sons: David (Stephanie), Stephen (Kelli). Grandchildren: Tori Mashburn (Trent), Taylor, MacKenzie, Mayci, and Stevi Boles. Greatgrandchildren: Bradyn, Bentlee, and Beckem Mashburn. Sisters: Cairlen Lewis, Linda Neri, & brother Darvin Boles.

Tony was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Diane. Parents: John & Lucille. Brothers: Don & Gene. Feel free to honor Tony by wearing your favorite NHRA, NASCAR, or NSRA shirts. Services will be Monday. October 26, 2020 at Valley Baptist Church Olive Drive Campus @ 10am. MASK REQUIRED.