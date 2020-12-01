TONY DANIEL LEVARIO

February 28, 1938 - November 26, 2020

With great love and sorrow we have to say goodbye to Tony "Mon" Levario. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Blanche, the "Boys": Tony Jr. aka "Punky", twins Roman and Milo. Daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren: Liliana, Paolo, Isabella, Danica, Rogue, and Lilandra. Also, sister, Mary Ellen Hutchinson, brother, John (Barbara), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony attended local schools, boxed at East High where he fought for a Golden Glove in 1955. He enlisted in the Army, where he was stationed in Alaska and Germany where he learned automotive mechanics, a trade he made a livelihood out of. Tony loved NASCAR and championed Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick, The Raiders, and Cal State Bakersfield basketball.

Tony was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed traveling, eating, and taking all the freebies you got. He talked short stories long, ate too damn much, and never took naps just "rested his eyes". He was never without a smile, trimmed mustache, and dash of cologne, He talked to strangers as though he knew them from long ago. He enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife, spending time with his grandbabies, going to the casino, and supporting his sons and their sports, hobbies, and activities. He was a small man with a big heart and went way too soon. He will always be loved and missed.

Tony will have his viewing for all to say goodbye on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 1pm-5pm at Hillcrest Park. He will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Thursday, December 3 at 10am.