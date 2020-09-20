1/
TONY PEREZ
October 30, 1974- September 12, 2020

Tony Perez, 45, was called home to be with God on September 12, 2020 in Bakersfield. He was born on October 30, 1974 in Tulare, California to Carlos and Imelda Perez.

Tony grew up in Buttonwillow, California and graduated from Shafter High School in 1993. Tony was a semi-truck driver and loved driving across the country. He was a humble, selfless, and adventurous soul. Tony was a true foodie and an enthusiast for music. He loved spending time with his family and would do anything for them. He also had a heart for helping people and never met a stranger he didn't give a helping hand to.

Tony is survived by his parent's Carlos and Imelda; his son Lasaro; his brothers Mario, Carlos and Joel, Juan and Rafael; his sisters Consuelo, Emily and Maria (Nicholas Hayes); his nephews Nathan and Ethan; his nieces Natalia, Juliet, Arissa, Genesis, Lindsy, Phoebe, Olivia and many more relatives.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother Benjamin and Manuela Cuevas, and his aunt Carmela Bautista.

Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter, Tuesday, September 22 from 5:00-9:00 pm. Mass will be at St. Therese Catholic Church, Shafter, Wednesday, September 23 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow the mass at Shafter Cemetery.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 20, 2020.
