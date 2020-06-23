Tori Hoffmann

TORI CHRISTINE HOFFMAN

May 31, 1991 - June 15, 2020

Tori Christine Hoffmann was born on May 31, 1991 and went to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 15, 2020. Tori was born in Bakersfield, California to Tom and Beth Hoffmann, joining her two brothers Chase and Ross. She attended Country Christian School, Stockdale Christian School, and Bakersfield Christian High School, where she played volleyball and softball. Tori then went to Abilene Christian University and played softball as a walk on.

Finally, she returned to Bakersfield and graduated with a bachelors degree in business from CSUB.

For the last several years Tori worked at The Villages at Seven Oaks Assisted Living. Tori loved her little residents there and would do anything for them to make them happy and feel valued. Often you would find her dancing with them or painting the lady's fingernails.

Tori loved sports and was highly competitive, always trying to one-up her brothers. One of her favorite times in her life was when she traveled to Europe with her friend Jessica. Above all though, Tori was about family! She looked forward to our Sunday dinners and getting to see her nephews and niece. Tori had a big smile and an even bigger heart! She was all about caring for others and making them feel loved and important.

Tori is survived by her parents, Tom and Beth Hoffmann; her brother, Ross (Kristen), and their children Brody, Dylan, and Spencer; her brother, Chase, and his children, Luke and Layla; her grandparents, Don and Jean Hoffmann; her very special friend, Joyce Stokes ("Nana") as well as her aunt, Kim Hoffmann; and uncle, Todd Hoffmann (Jennifer); plus numerous cousins.

Tori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Ruby Beasley; great-grandmother, B. Schaefer; and cousin, Matthew Lewis.

A very special thank you to all our friends for their prayers, love, and support during this very difficult time.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest (Building D), 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA., 93313 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Valley Baptist Church (Fruitvale Campus), 4800 Fruitvale Ave., Bakersfield, CA., 93308, Pastor Roger Spradlin to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Tori's name.

Greenlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com.

Greenlawn Funeral Homes require guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.