TRAVIS WAYNE COUCH
February 28, 1938 - July 21, 2019
Travis Wayne Couch passed away peacefully on the evening of July 21, 2019. He was 81 years old and resided in Bakersfield, CA.
Travis was born and raised in McFarland, CA where he attended McFarland Elementary and McFarland High School. Travis and his wife Sherry also raised their two sons in McFarland. Travis spent 31 years working as a Foreman with the Kern County Roads & Transportation Department. Travis was well respected by his co-workers, friends and neighbors. Retirement brought Travis and Sherry to Bakersfield, CA. Travis loved NASCAR racing, football and gardening.
Travis was preceded in death by his father Hauley "Nig"; mother Estelle; brother Shirley Dale; and sister Lorraine.
Travis is survived by his wife Sherry of 60 years; son Michael and his wife Barbara; son Kevin and his wife Kathy; grandchildren Derek, Brooke and Sean; great-grandchildren; niece; nephews; brother-in-law Glen and his wife Sharron; sister-in-law Carole; and sister-in-law Barbara and her husband Al.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses that cared for Travis. A special thank you to his dear friend Barry Massirio and the staff at Hoffman Hospice Home for their exceptional kindness and care.
Graveside service will be held at North Kern Regional Cemetery in Delano, CA on Thursday July 25th at 12:00PM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 24, 2019