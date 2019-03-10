|
|
TRENO RALLA GUERRA
November 19, 1922 - March 2, 2019
Our beloved father passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Pedmont, TX and passed away on March 2, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
In 1947 Treno married Polly Guerra in Texas. They had four children together, Joe, Treno Jr., Rita and Johnny. He moved to Bakersfield, CA along with his wife and children where they found a new beginning. Treno worked as a scarfer for Pacific Southern Foundries then promoted to inspector. He then retired in 1983 purchased a 1 acre parcel of land and started farming which was his passion until his passing. He was the oldest of 6 siblings and was the last to pass, he had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, never said no to helping you build a shed or repair a car, helped you out financially when you were down, always fed you and paid his own way. He would thank all friends and family who crossed his path in this long life he journeyed, a big thanks to his caregiver Maria and all the Hoffman hospice staff who helped him ease into his next path in life, we will truly miss you dad.
Visitation will be held Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.). Funeral Services will be held Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (900 H. St.). Internment to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1pm. For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019