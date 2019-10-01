|
|
TREVOR ALLEN STANDRIDGE
December 29, 1990 - September 18, 2019
With heavy hearts we announce that Trevor Allen Standridge, our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend was called Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the age of 28.
Trevor was born on December 29, 1990 to Eric and Suzanne Standridge. He was the second born of five children and a 2009 graduate from Frontier High School. Family was the most important thing to him and he was known to be the protective big brother. To know Trevor was to love him and his big heart. He was fearless-his bravery knew no bounds. He had a need for speed and a passion for anything with a motor.
Trevor is survived by his parents, Eric and Suzanne Standridge, siblings Kylie (Mitch), Brooke, Garrett, and Carson, as well as his nephew and niece, Landen and Marlee.
Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Flowers for the service may be sent to 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 1, 2019