TRINIDAD REA
July 13, 1919 - April 16, 2019
Trinidad Rea was born on July 13, 1919 in Sterling City, Texas to Anastasia and Gabriel Patlan. She peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on April 16, 2019. Trini came to California in the early 1940's where she met and married the love of her life, Alfonso Rea. Together they made their home in Lamont where they raised their family. Grandma Trini, as she was fondly referred to, was a humble and loving woman, who was mentally, physically, and spiritually strong with an unyielding faith and devotion to her family and to God. Trini was baptized in the name of Jesus in 1985 and attended the Arvin Apostolic Church. In her remaining years she became a member of the Lamont Apostolic Tabernacle.
The prayer seeds she planted into her children and children's children is the most precious gift she gave us. She truly was the epitome of the Proverbs 31:10-31 godly woman.
Trini was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso Rea, and brothers Tomas and Tony Patlan. She leaves behind her sons; Alfonso Rea Jr. and Daniel Rea and daughters; Mary Guerrero, Amy Adame, Rosie Saldana, Linda Barth, and Christy Moreno, along with her many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 7 pm at Rivers of Living Waters Church, 5703 Nathaniel Way, Bakersfield, CA with Graveside Services on Wednesday, April 24th at 10 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 23, 2019