|
|
TROY J. KING
1927 - 2019
In loving memory of Troy J. King who passed away In Oildale, California on June 4, 2019.
Troy was born June 30, 1927 to parents Bertie Lee and Jack Thomas King in rural Quinton, Oklahoma. He moved to California with his family in 1936. He and his twin brother Roy attended school in Shafter and Bakersfield High. At 17, Troy joined the Merchant Marines and served in the Pacific on the Liberty Ship SS Frank A. Munsey. Upon Japan's surrender, Troy returned home to California, only to find he had been drafted into the Army and later served in Belgium and Germany as part of the Army's Occupational Forces. After discharge, Troy worked in the trucking industry for most of his career and was a long-time member of the Teamsters Union. His marriage to Claire Hughes in 1948 produced three children; Bruce King, Sherry King Horton and Julie King.
Claire and Troy's second wife, Ilene Machado, both pre-deceased him, but he leaves his loving children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their respective spouses, to miss him dearly.
In compliance with Troy's final wishes, there will be no formal memorial service, only a small interment procedure placing his ashes with Claire at their Greenlawn gravesite.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 13, 2019