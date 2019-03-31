|
|
TRUDY MAY FRYE
December 28, 1950 - March 22, 2019
Trudy passed away on March 22, 2019 with her husband by her side.
Trudy was born in Porterville, California to Frank and Wyona Lewis. Trudy graduated from South High School in Bakersfield where she was a member of the drama club and the South High Rebelettes. She worked as a store manager for Ardan in Bakersfield and Fairfield, Calif. She also trained and bred horses and gave riding lessons in Vacaville and Dixon, Calif. She also showed horses all over the western U.S. She was an avid member of Corvettes of Bakersfield. She loved going anywhere in her Corvette and especially going with the club on their activities.
Trudy is survived by her husband Dale, son Bill, and cousin Norm Punneo of Nevada City.
A memorial celebrating the life of Trudy Frye will be held on April 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel at Hillcrest Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, Trudy requested donations be made in her name to BARC.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019