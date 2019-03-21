|
TYE LANDON SMITH
April 5, 1978 - March 16, 2019
Tye Landon Smith was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas April 5, 1978. He left this earth unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest/heart attack on March 16, 2019.
Tye's family moved to Bakersfield, California when he was a young child. He attended Stockdale elementary, Fruitvale Jr. High and West High school. After receiving a soccer scholarship, Tye went on to attend both Sonoma State University and California State University at Bakersfield. To say that Tye was an amazing athlete would definitely be an understatement. His love of sports began at four years old. Tye had a drive and desire to be as great an athlete as his brother, Chad, who he admired and looked up to. Tye strived to achieve perfection in everything he did. He was accomplished in many sports. He played baseball and soccer where he was an all star, participated in track and field and competed in the junior Olympics 400 meter and 400 relay. His positive attitude was contagious; teams and coaches wanted Tye for his personality as well his athletic ability. Tye had a passion for everything Razorbacks, loving all sports. He was an Arkansas Razorback fan through and through. On the day of his passing he attended a Razorback game with his dad. Tye was also a dedicated student, often tutoring others. He loved school, enjoyed being with his friends and never wanted to miss a day. Tye returned to Arkansas where he met his wife, Rosa, the love of his life. They settled in Cabot, where he worked as a transportation controller. They were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Summer Rose, who was Tye's world. Summer was a daddy's girl; they did "EVERYTHING" together.
Tye was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Sally Boyd, and paternal grandparents, Lee and Clara Mae Smith. Surviving family members include his beautiful wife, Rosa, and beloved daughter, Summer Rose, Mother, Karen Boyd, Father, Steve Smith, and wife Christy, Brother, Chad Smith, wife Lola and their two children Alexis and Hunter. Tye is also survived by Aunts and Uncles, Phil and Beatrice Boyd, Dawn Perrault, Scott and Lisa Boyd, Konny Boyd and Sheila Dormier, Ken and Mary Smith, Terry and Diane Smith, first cousins Laura, Denise, Emily, Brandi, Jason, Tracy, David, Kyle, Jared, Shaunna, Kari, several second and third cousins, and his lifelong best friend, Luis Fonseca.
Tye was exceptionally close to his parents, brother, aunts, uncles and cousins, and had many close friends that became family to him. We know where Tye is and that can give us great comfort. "We still mourn, but not as those who have no hope."
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs with a celebration of Tye's life immediately following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lamar Trieschmann of Lake Valley Community Church officiating. Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com .