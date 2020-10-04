Tyler Cabral

TYLER REIS CABRAL

May 31, 1992 - September 9, 2020

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Tyler Reis Cabral.

Tyler, 28, of Bakersfield passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday September 9, 2020 peacefully at home.

Tyler was born on May 31, 1992 in Bakersfield, CA to parents Fred and Sheryl Cabral. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2010 and moved to Los Angeles in 2016 to pursue his acting in comedy and modeling career. He returned to Bakersfield in 2017 and was employed by Total Western.

Tyler loved anything sports starting T-ball at the young age of 4. As a child he also played soccer, baseball, basketball and football. But his greatest passion was motocross. His father bought him his first PW80 at the age of 7 and he began competing from age 8. He was highly successful, with over 150 trophies and plaques, and was sponsored by several companies until a broken femur injury at age 16 ended his hopes to turn professional.

Tyler excelled in all sports, was a risk taker and had no fear. This lack of fear enabled him to perform extreme tricks in snowboarding; wakeboarding; skateboarding; scootering; BMX; and street bike freestyling, which gave his mother many gray hairs. Some of the other sports he enjoyed were golf, billiards, badminton, volleyball, and cornhole. Tyler also had passions for music, he loved playing the double bass drums and guitar in which he was self-taught.

Tyler's favorite movie was Home Alone, and his dream was to one day visit Rockefeller Center. His girlfriend, Leah Camp, surprised him in 2019 with a Christmas Trip to New York City, it was one of the greatest highlights of his life.

Tyler loved family and cherished his family both here and back east in Fall River, Massachusetts. His favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was fortunate enough to attend a few Red Sox games at Fenway Park.

Tyler was a member of the Hell Raisers car club, and his 2017 Super Charged, 1000 HP, Mustang GT Coyote was his prized possession. He developed strong bonds of friendship and loved spending time with the guys in this club.

Tyler's greatest joy was time spent with family, friends, and the love of his life, Leah Camp. His future dreams included marrying Leah and having children together. In their last conversation Tyler had told her his plans to propose.

Tyler never met a stranger, was a friend to all, and had true compassion for those hurting and in need. He would often buy a meal for a homeless person, and it hurt him to see others hurting. His heart was overflowing with mercy and grace for all, and he only saw the good in people.

When Tyler walked into a room, he was the life of the party, and you could always expect a huge smile and one of his signature hugs. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, contagious laugh, all-encompassing hugs, and his enormous heart of gold. He loved deeply and in turn was loved beyond measure.

Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Cabral, maternal grandmother, Shirley Beurmann, maternal grandfather, Kenzie "Bud" Beurmann and his Ti Simon Farias.

Tyler leaves behind his loving parents, Fred and Sheryl Cabral, sister Elise, girlfriend Leah Camp, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a countless number of friends.

Viewing will be held October 8 th , from 4:00 to 8:00 at Greenlawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held October 9 th , at 4:00 pm at Bridge Bible Church located at 12225 Stockdale Highway.