TYLER WAYNE GARNER
October 7, 1995 - July 16, 2019
Tyler Wayne Garner, 23, Bakersfield, died at 2:20 am, Tuesday July 16th, 2019, from a single shot gun wound.
Tyler was born October 7, 1995, in Bakersfield, California, and was a life-long area resident. Tyler was Native American from the coastal band of the Chumash Nation. He worked at Starr Farms for Cream of the Crop. He was an avid Condors, Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, Blaze/Train Robbers, Universal, and Harry Potter fan. He was also very involved with the straight edge movement. He loved the band scene, being a mosher and being the best two stepper- hence his nickname TylerTwoStep. He was a former band member of S.W.A.T. and Fight Back. He will be greatly missed by all of his fellow moshers at Jerry's Pizza, his second home, and many other band scenes.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria Garner-Bell, father, Andrew Garner, and step father James Bell, sister, Allison Garner, many band brothers, his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and the love of his life, Hannah Johnson.
Services are private.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 23, 2019