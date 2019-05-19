|
|
VALERIA MAE LACKMAN
September 14, 1920 - May 11, 2019
The tender heart of our dear mother gracefully passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on May 11, 2019.
Valeria Mae (Gilliland) Lackman was born on September 14, 1920, to Charles and Lona Tunzel Gilliland. The 6th of 10 children who grew up on a sharecropper's cotton farm in Delhi, Oklahoma. Val was athletic and ran track as well as played softball. She moved to California in 1940, married and had the first two of her beloved children. She later was remarried to Edward Lackman and had two more much loved children. The family eventually settled in Bakersfield.
Val was one of the first employees of Hodel's Buffet. She worked there for many years before retiring. Val attended First Church of the Nazarene and was a Sunday school teacher, president of the churches Prime Timers retired group and faithfully worked with the Gleaners food distribution. She also worked with the homeless, and people fighting alcohol and drug addictions in the Friday night Recovery Services. She often would get down on her knees to pray with these souls that were seeking relief from their addictions. Val was a woman of great integrity, admirable honesty and remarkable work ethic. Val was a true Dodger fan and enjoyed watching all the games on her Dodger channel.
Val was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lackman in 1989; her parents, Charles and Lona Tunzel; brothers, Louis, Billy, Ponder, Charles, Leon, Jack; and sisters, Grace, Maureen, and Wanda.
Val is survived by her children, Frank Ashley (Jane), Charles Ashley (Lindy), Debra Anderson (Ken), Michael Lackman (Chase); her grandchildren, Jaime Lynn Bruce, Kristin Ashley; great-grandchildren, Joseph Nichols, Jenna Licon, Jeremy (JJ) Licon, and Braxton Ashley. We would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Westwold assisted living for the kindness they showed our mother as well as the wonderful staff at Hoffmann Hospice Home who helped us through a very difficult time. A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Bakersfield Homeless Center or Hoffmann Hospice. I recently read something that reminded me of how our mom lived her life. You will never look into the eyes of someone that God does not love. Always be kind.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019