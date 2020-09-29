Valerie Meadows

VALERIE KAY MEADOWS

January 29, 1956- September 23, 2020

Valerie was born in Bakersfield California to E.E. and Bobbie Wilcox, sister to Mike and Chuck. After graduation from South High School in 1974 she was employed by Lloyds and Crocker Banks, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union for 32 years where she made many life long friends.

Val as her family called her was a creative cook, loved her garden, traveling especially Pismo Beach.

She was an animal lover, always having a pet or two or three.

Valerie was proceeded in death by her dad E.E. Wilcox.

Her survivors are husband Dexter Meadows, stepson Brandon (Crystal), grandson Rocky, granddaughter Summer, Mother Bobbie Wilcox, brothers, Mike (Lori) Chuck (Karen) aunt and uncle Vicky and John Stewart and other relatives, Sadie her dog she loved so much.

Her family and friend will never stop missing her.

A memorial will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19.