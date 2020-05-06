VANCE MARTINEZ GARZA

December 29, 1954 - April 13, 2020 Vance M. Garza, 65 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home. Vance was born in Brownsville, TX on December 29, 1954. Vance had his Master's in Psychology, and was a counselor for over 25 years. He was a great son, brother, dad, grandfather, and godfather. He will be greatly missed by so many. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and April Stricker; his daughter Janelle Stricker and grandchildren Maari and Trent Morissette; his son Jason Stricker; his brother Ramon Garza Jr., Ismael Garza; his sister and brother-in-law Maggie and Ralph Whitten; his brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Grace Garza; and his godchildren Erica Hunt and Alex Garza Jr. Vance was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Garza; and his mother and father Ramon Garza and Victoria Martinez. A service was held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA where he will rest peacefully by his wife and parents.



