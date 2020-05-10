VANESSA JOANN HART

January 5, 1936 - May 1, 2020 Vanessa was born in Bakersfield, California to Ralph and Virginia Hart. She was a bookkeeper for over 40 years, much of that time working for Gannon Enterprise in Bakersfield. In 2003, Vanessa moved to the Kern River Valley. She is survived by her children Pennie (Gilbert) Lizalde, Bob (Wendy) Romine, Garth Crane (Ruby Brown) and Sean Crane (Rafael Granados). Grandchildren Joshua Romine (Deidre Simmons), Nichole (Joe) Valdez, Jillian (Thomas) Vaccaro, Garth Crane and Hannah Lizalde. Great grandchildren Ethan and Lucas Valdez. Per her wishes, there will be no service.



