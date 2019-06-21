|
VELMA MAE DOVICHI
January 10, 1928 - June 15, 2019
Velma was born on January 10, 1928 to Jimmy and Ella Wedding. When she was just 12, Velma met the love of her life, Bud, who was preparing to leave for the Army Air Corps. They exchanged addresses and, as in any good love story, wrote each other while he was stationed away. On April 29, 1950, Bud and Velma decided to run away and get married, fulfilling the wish of his dying mother.
They shared an amazing life journey together with many adventures, including opening a motorcycle shop and later by starting Bud's Brake and Wheel. Velma helped support the family by working for the Telephone Company. After focusing time on building their family, she went back to work at Kern County Assessor's Office and retired after 30 years of service, just before her 70th birthday.
Bud and Velma went on many extraordinary trips and came close to traveling the entire globe. Nothing though was better to Velma than spending time with her family and friends, including countless summers on family water ski trips to Pine Flat Lake and dune buggy trips to Pismo Beach.
She was preceded in death by her son Kenny and her beloved husband Bud. She leaves behind to continue her legacy of love her children John Dovichi (wife Janet) and Lindy Brown (husband Merwyn); her grandchildren Jennifer, Carl (wife Anna), Kati (husband Ryan), Jonathan (wife Lauren), Kristy, Ashley (husband Mike); and her great-grandchildren Wyatt, Garrett, Dean, Louis, Garity, Giavanna, Gemma, Emma and Luke.
A life such as Velma's is not easily summed up in a few paragraphs. She was a remarkable person that took great pride in the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service on Monday September 24th at 11:00a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panorama. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be made to Hoffman Hospice in her memory.
