VERA STREIFF

1929 - 2020

Vera May Streiff was born in Wasco, California on May 6, 1929, to parents, George and Sadie Emerson. She attended local schools and graduated from Wasco High in 1947. At one of her high school dances she met Joe Streiff and the two were inseparable. They were wed in their hometown on September 23, 1950 at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple remained in Wasco to raise their family, and as the kids grew Vera went back to work; she handled the bookkeeping for Emerson Farms. She was always active at St. John's with the Women's Club and volunteering for special events; she was capable and strong willed, and she had a lot to give. Above all, Vera loved to entertain the grandkids; whether it was making mud pies or playing board games and puzzles, she just loved to have fun and make them laugh. Vera loved to spoil her family; she knew everybody's favorite foods and candy, and never forgot. When she got the giggles, nothing was cuter, and she would make everyone around her laugh. A lot of her time was given nurturing, cooking and caring for the family, but she did make time for her soap operas and couponing. Vera was blessed in life.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 68 years, Joe Streiff. She is survived by her children; Rodney and Betty Streiff, Kevin and Jayne Streiff, and Jolene Streiff; grandchildren, Lori Streiff and Tim Jackson, Lindsay and Aaron Duncan, Janelle and Ken Austin, Maureen and David Koons and Michelle and Dustin Culy; and her great, grandchildren, Kadin, Tristan, Quinn, Lindsay, Connor, Reagan, Ryan, Andrew, Kaylee, Jackson, Dylan, Maxwell, Colton and Zoe. Vera also leaves behind a sister, Ruby Cronian of Bakersfield; and her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Laughlin of Wasco and Betty and Greg Porte of Arroyo Grande. The family wishes to thank the entire team at Pacifica Senior Living for the care they provided.

Vera died on July 11, 2020 in Bakersfield. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, Thursday, July 16, beginning at 10:00 am., interment will follow at Wasco Memorial Park.