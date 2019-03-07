Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
VERNA LEE VALENTINE
November 4, 1942 - February 28, 2019

Verna passed away on February 28, 2019 after her battle with heart disease. She is preceded in death by her faithful companion Bobby Burris, Mother Velma J. Burnam Father Lenvil B. Moore, stepfather Joseph Burnam and brother-in-law Robert Holmes.

Her surviving loved ones are daughters Kelli L. Aaron and husband Mark of Flower Mound, TX, Tina Valentine and Jim Roberts, her sisters Rosalie Henry and brother-in-law Clint Henry, sister Leta A. Kennedy, all of Bakersfield, California, as well as her nieces and nephews and many cousins throughout the United States.

She attended North High School in Bakersfield, CA and became a cosmetologist. She loved sewing, quilting and craft projects, and spending time shopping with her daughters and sisters. Her mottos were: life is short and eat dessert first.

Service will be held Friday, March 8, at 10:00 am at Greenlawn Southwest.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 7, 2019
