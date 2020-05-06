VERSIE L. BRADLEY
October 4, 1932 - April 28, 2020 On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, Versie Bradley, loving mother and grandmama, went home to Heaven at the age of 87 in Bakersfield, CA. Versie was born on October 4th, 1932 in Amarillo, Texas to Jewel and Edna Bradley. Versie married Curtis Wise Sr. in 1950 and to that union were two children, Curtis Wise Jr. and Cynthenia Wise-Searcy. Later she met and married Jeff Russell Sr. in 1954 and to this union two children, Jeff Russell Jr. and Victoria Russell. Versie then became a special kind of mom as she raised two grandchildren, Brian Zachary and BriAnna Clark. She worked for many years with Douglas Aircraft Company, Amtrak and Greyhound until her retirement. In retirement bloomed Versie's passion for baking and being the best Grandmama around. To know Versie was to love her, and if she knew you, she loved with her whole heart. Versie filled life with pies, cakes, laughter, love and most of all God. She was known for her quick wit and feisty spirit. Versie was preceded in death by her father, Jewel, and her mother, Edna, her late husband Curtis and late husband Jeff, her son, Curtis Jr., and her grandson, Michael McCord. She is survived by her three children, Cynthenia, Jeff Jr. and Victoria, her grandchildren, George McCord Sr., Brian Zachary, Richard Searcy, BriAnna Clark and Patricia Russell, her great-grandchildren, Jaiel, Michael, Brian Jr., Faith, Brea, Brandon, Jo'siyah, Serenity, Aundraya, Edna, Trevon, Ericka, George Jr., Tiara and Tamaria, honorary granddaughter, Janelle Norris. A private viewing will be held on Monday, May 18th at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Ln from 9:00am-11:00am, following a gravesite service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Versie's name to Dementia Society of America.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 6, 2020.